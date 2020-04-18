Coronavirus : Ministry of Home Affairs orders nationwide hunt for Rohingyas

MHA on Friday ordered all the states and Union Territories (UT) to trace Rohingyas after it was reported that they had attended a religious gathering organised by Tablighi Jamaat last month in Haryana and Delhi. The ministry has identified four states as prime locations to find these Rohingya Muslims.

In its letter, the Home Ministry asked all the states and UTs to trace Rohingya Muslims living within their jurisdiction and screen them for coronavirus. The ministry said that there have been reports that several Rohingyas have attended ‘Ijtemas’ and other religious congregations of Tablighi Jamaat.

The ministry stressed that these Rohingyas might have contracted the coronavirus after attending the religious congregations and need to be traced and screened.

It was mentioned in the letter that Rohingyas residing in camps in Hyderabad, Telangana had attended Tablighi Jamaat ‘Ijtema’ in Mewat, Haryana, and had also attended the meet in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given New Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as locations where these Rohingyas might be living.