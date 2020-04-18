Coronavirus : Over 20 Indian Navy personnel tested positive for COVID19

20 sailors of the Indian Navy on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 at INS Angre in Mumbai. According to sources, COVID-19 protocols have been initiated at the establishment.

Further sources stated that the Indian Navy will issue an official statement on Saturday morning. The INS Angre is a support establishment under the Western Command in Mumbai.

The sailors were staying in the residential accommodation facilities of INS Angre – a shore-based depot that provides logistical and administrative support to naval operations of the Western Naval Command.

The Navy is looking into the possibility of the men having moved around within the Navy facilities for essential duties even though the city is otherwise under lockdown. The Naval dockyard in Mumbai, which houses the bulk of the sword arm of the Western Naval Command including its warships and submarines, lies just a few hundred metres away from INS Angre.