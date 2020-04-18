Coronavirus : “PM Modi delayed lockdown for playing politics”,says Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury alleged that PM Narendra Modi delayed the lockdown so that a BJP government could be sworn in the state risking thousands of lives.

Citing a newspaper article which claimed the state saw 361 new cases of the highly-contagious viral infection on Thursday, Yechury said BJP’s lust for power has exposed “millions to become victims”.

“Knowing full well that the pandemic is galloping, Modi delayed the lockdown for swearing-in its govt in MP. BJP’s lust for power has exposed millions to become victims. Its insatiable, unprincipled greed is directly responsible for this worsening public health emergency,” the CPI(M) general secretary tweeted.