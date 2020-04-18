Coronavirus : Police lathicharge people gathered for friday namaaz at Mosque amid lockdown ; Watch Video .

Police lathi-charge a group of Muslims who had congregated for Friday Namaaz at a mosque in the town of Haveri, Karnataka in complete defiance of the social distancing guidelines and the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

As soon as the police received information about the gathering at the mosque, they rushed to the spot and lathicharged the violators as they stepped out of the premises. They have now launched an investigation and the mosque management, along with the maulvi, could be booked.

In the video, Muslim devotees could be seen exiting the mosque, following the Friday Namaaz when they were thrashed individually by the cops standing there.

#IndiaUnderLockdown: Cops resort to lathicharge as people gathered at a mosque for Friday prayers amid lockdown in #Haveri. pic.twitter.com/9P7PGsjMGU — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) April 17, 2020

The Karnataka Minority Welfare Department had on Thursday issued an advisory strictly prohibiting iftaar or sehri gatherings in public places during the holy month of Ramzan.