Covid-19: 24-hour curfew imposed on two governorates in Saudi Arabia

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Interior Ministry in Saudi Arabia has imposed 24-hour curfews on two Saudi governorates. The 24-hour curfew was imposed on Al Dayer and Samta, as of Friday until further notice.

No entry and no exit is allowed to all parts of the two governorates. Only person who were previously exempted will be given relaxation. Those working in key occupations in the private or government sector were exempted.

Till now 7,142 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. 1049 people had been recovered. The total death toll from the pandemic in the kingdom has reached 87.