Covid-19: UAE announces its decision on Taraweeh prayers

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced its decision on Taraweeh prayers. The authority has made it clear that Muslims can offer Taraweeh prayers at home during the holy month of Ramadan. In a statement released the authority has said that people can offer prayers at home as mosques are closed.

Taraweeh prayers – the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during Ramadan – can be performed at homes and the heavenly rewards will remain the same as while praying at mosques, clarified the IACAD.

Earlier, Muslim clerics in Saudi and many other parts of the world has also made it clear that the prayers in the month of Ramadan can be performed in home.