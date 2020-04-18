Covid-19 Updates. Coronavirus cases in India rises to 14,792

The Ministry of Health has informed that the number of Covid-19 cases has surged in India. As per the data released by the Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours 991 cases were reported in the country.

Till now 1991 people were recovered. The recovery rate in India saw its highest spike on Saturday. In the last 24 hours 43 people lost their lives due to pandemic.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with a total of 3,202 patients. There have been 286 new cases in Maharashtra, including 177 new cases in Mumbai, during the last 24 hours. There have been 7 deaths in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 194.

The COVID-19 infection has affected around 185 countries around the world and as per Johns Hopkins University latest data there are 2,240,768 confirmed cases recorded with 153,871 deaths.