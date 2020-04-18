Covid-19 Updates: New cases of coronavirus reported in Oman

111 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Oman. This was announced by Health Ministry of Oman. 33 Omanis and 78 foreigners were infected with the virus.

Till now 1180 positive cases with Covid-19 were reported in Oman. Six people had died due to the deadly virus.

Till now 176 people have recovered in the country.

The ministry urged people to strictly comply with health isolation measures and to frequently wash hands with water and soap as well as observe social and physical distancing to halt the spread of the virus.