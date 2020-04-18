Covid-19: You will be fined Dh. 20,000 for this in UAE

UAE government has informed that publishing and sharing fake news is punishable. This decision was taken by the Cabinet of UAE on Saturday. A person who publishes or circulates fake and misleading health information will be imposed with a fine of Dh 20,000.

“It is strictly prohibited for anyone to publish, re-publish, or circulate false, misleading, misrepresented, unofficially published or unapproved health information or guidelines by the Ministry (of Health and Prevention) or the health regulators . using any media, social media or method of publication or circulation,” the UAE government tweeted.

Violators will be punished with a Dh 20,000 fine imposed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the health regulators.