India government suspends all visas

Apr 18, 2020, 04:28 pm IST
The union government has suspended all visas granted to foreigners. The union government has suspended all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into India through Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) till May 3.  As per this  all incoming passenger traffic into India through any of the 107 ICPs shall remain suspended till May 3.This was announced by foreigners’ division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Exception will be given  to those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN or international organisations, and employment and project categories.

However, no such restriction would apply on vehicles, planes, ships and trains carrying any goods and supplies, whether essential or non-essential, the government order said.

 

