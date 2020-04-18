“Modi uncle told not to go out”, video of a cute baby goes viral : Watch Here

A video of a kid refusing to go outdoors even after repeated requests by his mother because ‘Modi Uncle’ said so is going viral on the internet.The video starts with the mother asking the kid if he is ready to go somewhere called ‘Blossoms’. The kid immediately refuses and says, “I am not ready, it is lockdown and Modi uncle told us not to go out of the house.”

When the mother goes on to ask what they should do he says, “We have to stay in the house only.”

The boy also feels that if he steps out of the house during lockdown, the “government” will take him away!

The adorable video was shared by actor Anupam Kher on Twitter who said that the “young chap” had really taken the lockdown seriously. He went on to laud his cuteness and his commitment. Have a look at the video here: