New poster of ‘Veyil’ starring Shane Nigam released

A new poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Veyil’ starring Shane Nigam was released. The film will be released after the Covid-19 crisis.

The film directed by debutant director Sarath Menon, has hitted headline after the hero of the film Shane Nigam complained against producer Joby George of giving him death threats.

Later the makers of the film accused Shane of unprofessional behaviour. The matter was solved after the intervention of AMMA and FEFKA. But the tension again rised as Shane walked out of the set and shaved his hair as a protest against the crew. Then the producers association has banned the actor. The shooting of the film has restarted after marathon discussions.