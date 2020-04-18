Police arrests man for refusing to eat food cooked by Dalit women at quarantine centre

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man for refusing food cooked by a Dalit woman at a quarantine centre. This was reported by OPIndia.

As per reports, a man identified as Seraj Ahmad, a resident of Bhujouli Khurd village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district was arrested. Police has registered a FIR against Seraj Ahmad under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. he has refused food cooked by Lilawati Devi. the village head.

The cook in the in the quarantine centre has ran away, fearing infection. So , Lilawati Devi went there and cooked food for the people in the centre. Others ate the food but Seraj Ahmad refused to eat since the food was cooked by a Dalit.

Seraj Ahmad, along with four others, was lodged at a quarantine centre set up in a primary school in the village after he returned from Delhi on March 29.

Later, Lilawati Devi informed Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Block Development Officer about the incident. She also lodged a police complaint on Sunday.