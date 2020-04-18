S.S.Rajamouli to team with Mahesh Babu

Telugu filmmaker S.S.Rajamouli will team up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for his next. The film will go on floors after the release of ‘RRR’ directed by Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli is currently working on ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ (RRR). The film is likely to released on mid 2021.

The director has now confirmed that his next after RRR will be with Mahesh Babu. Last day, he revealed it during a chat with a news channel. “I had already revealed this multiple times. After wrapping up DVV Danayya’s film (RRR), I will direct a film for veteran producer KL Narayana and Mahesh Babu would be playing the lead in it”, siad the director.

‘RRR’ is a fictitious story that revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Set in the 1920s, the movies unveils both of them away from home (in Delhi) before they started fighting for the country. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and many others are part of the cast.