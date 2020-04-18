This young Bollywood actor to team up with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s film

It has been confirmed that Bollywood’s ‘king khan’ will join hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next. The film will be produced by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

And now it is rumored that Varun Dhawan will also join the team. The rumor get strengthened after Varun recently shared the trailer of Atlee’s upcoming Tamil production ‘Andhaghaaram’ in his social media handle. Karan Johar had also shared the trailer and wished luck to Atlee.

If it comes true, then it will be second film of Varun with Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan earlier acted together in ‘Diwale’