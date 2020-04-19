44 terrorists found dead in jail

A group of 44 suspected members of banned Islamic militant outfit Boko Haram were found dead in a jail in African country Chad. This was revealed by the public prosecutor of Chad.

The officials informed that the Boko Haram militants who were captured together with 14 others have died of poisoning. The militants were found dead on Thursday morning, according to the public prosecutor.

The government has initiated investigations into the circumstances under which the suspects died in jail.

“Forty of them were buried and the other four were taken to a pathologist, whose report revealed that a lethal substance was consumed, leading to heart problems in some and severe asphyxiation amongst others”, said Youssouf Tom, the state prosecutor.

The 58 Boko Haram militants were captured in recent major army operation against the group around Lake Chad. Chad destroyed five bases of the Boko Haram in response to an attack on a military base on March 23 that killed 98 Chadian soldiers.