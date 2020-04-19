COVID 19: 26 people of Delhi’s hotspot test positive

Adding more worry in he national capital, twenty-six members of a family in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make a fresh appeal to people to stay indoors, especially in containment zones. The Capital currently has 76 containment zones, including C-block in Jahangirpuri where the family lives.

“In some containment zones, we are seeing that some people are still roaming outside their houses and visiting neighbours. In one such zone in Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family who live in the same area have tested positive. They had been visiting each other even when the area was declared a containment zone,” he said.

Samples from 60 people had been taken from the Jahangirpuri locality as part of the government’s community testing efforts in coronavirus hotspots. Thirty-one came back positive, including 26 from the same family.

Among the 31 positive cases are 18 women, 12 men and a six-year-old boy. Twelve are in the 10-19 age group. Residents who were tested positive were asymptomatic and had been quarantined at home, officials said.

Meanwhile, 186 more cases of coronavirus were reported in the Capital on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in Delhi to 1,893 so far.