Covid-19: India send  5.5 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to UAE

Indian has send 5.5 million hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to UAE. The hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets is used in treatment of coronavirus. It is found to be efficient in fighting Covid-19. This medicine is the first batch in the over 30 million pills that India has promised to supply UAE.

“We highly appreciate the cooperation of the Indian government in facilitating the procedures for obtaining the necessary approvals,” the UAE embassy in New Delhi tweeted .

Pawan Kapoor, the Indian ambassador in the UAE had informed that India is fast-tracking procedures to supply over 30 million HCQ tablets to the UAE . “There was a request from the government of the UAE and we have agreed to fast track it”, said Pawan Kapoor.

The demand for hydroxychloroquine manufactured by India boosted after some studies indicated that the drug, when paired with azithromycin, helped clear patients of the virus at a much faster rate than seen usually.