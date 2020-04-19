Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus confirmed cases rises in India

The Union Health Ministry has updated the data of Covid-19 in India. As per the data, 1334 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases has rised to 15,712 in the country.

The death toll has reached 507. In the last 24 hours 27 people had lost their lives in the country due to the pandemic. 239 people had been recovered. Percentage of the cured rise to 14.20 on Sunday.

The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus COVID-19 has been recorded at around 3.3%. An analysis of the age group distribution of deaths show that the age group of 0-45 has a mortality rate of 14.4%, age group of 45 – 60 has a mortality rate of 10.3%, age group of 60 – 75 has a mortality rate of 33.1%, and above 75 age mortality rate of 42.2%.