Covid-19 Updates: Indian expat died in Kuwait

Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, the Minister of Health in Kuwait has announced that 25 people were recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country. Now the total number of people recovered in Kuwait has rised to 305.

One person has lost his life due to the deadly virus. The dead person was a 60-year-old Indian resident who suffered from some chronic diseases.

164 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the country. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kuwait has reached 1,915.

The recovered patients will be transferred to the rehabilitation ward of a hospital designating for receiving those infected with the virus.