‘Lions found peace amid lockdown’; Sleeps on the road: See pics

Lockdown and curfews are imposed in several countries across the globe to contain the spread of coronavirus. People are forced to stay indoors due the lockdown. This has been a curse for many. But the lockdown has turned a blessing to wild animals.

The wild animals are enjoying the freedom that they got. The visuals of many animals roaming freely on road in several parts of the world has been reported earlier. Now photos shows that even lions are enjoying the peace and quiet.

The photos clicked from South Africa’s Kruger National Park shows this. The photos show a pride of lions lounging on a road, seemingly unperturbed by the presence of the photographer, park ranger Richard Sowry.

“This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see,” tweeted Kruger Wednesday. “This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”

Kruger park has been shut since March 25 as part of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

South African President President Cyril Ramaphosa initially announced a 21-day lockdown, but in an April 8 announcement he extended the measures until at least the end of the month.