‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ is all set to speak Malayalam

Apr 20, 2020, 09:42 pm IST

It has been confirmed  that the super hit Telugu film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ will be remade in Malayalam. Now it has been confirmed that actor-director Dhyan Sreenivasan will  play the lead role in the film.

Dhyan himself revealed this in a recent interview. However, he hasn’t divulged details about the director or other cast and crew members.

‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ starring Naveen Polishetty was  one of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry and it also kick started ‘new wave’ in the industry.

‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’ directed by Swaroop RSJ is about a small-time detective who sets out to solve a murder case which eventually leads to a big crime racket.

