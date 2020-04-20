Arbaaz Khan’s lover Giorgia Andriani is burning social media: See pics

Italian model and actress Giorgia Adriani become famous in India after her alleged relation with Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan. It has been rumored that the younger brother of Salman Khan is in love with Giorgia Adriani .

Arbaaz and Giorgia have been spotted hanging out together multiple times. Giorgia has been seen at the Khan residence on all important occasions. The duo has not yet confirmed about their relation publically.

Giorgia Adriani made her debut in the digital space with ‘Karoline Kamakshi’ a Tamil web-series. Giorgia played an undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry.