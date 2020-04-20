Commodity Market: Indian rupee plunges against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped against US dollar and UAE Dirham.

As per the market experts, the strengthening of the US dollar is weighing on the rupee. But positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

Indian rupee is trading at 20.87 against the UAE dirham.

At the Interbank Forex Market, the local currency has opened weak at 76.43 and then fell further to 76.50, down 11 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.39 against the US dollar on Friday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06% to 99.84.