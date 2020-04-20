Congress MLA denied ration to a woman for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Video

A shocking video of a Congress MLA denying ration to a woman for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi was surfaced online. The news was reported by India Today. As per the report the shocking incident took place in Rajasthan.

Rajendra Bidhuri from the Begun constituency in Rajasthan has allegedly denied ration to woman . In the video the Congress MLA can be seen refusing ration to an elderly woman because she said that PM Narendra Modi is better than Rajasthan CM.

This is very shameful behaviour from Congress MLA in Rajasthan. Through #FeedTheNeedy initiative @BJP4India karyakartas are daily distributing food & ration to 5 Cr needy. But they don’t differentiate while helping Anyways this difference is obviouspic.twitter.com/YKWYbtJlbK — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) April 19, 2020

In the video, Rajendra Bidhuri can be seen distributing ration and quizzing the beneficiaries who is the greater leader between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. When an elderly woman chose PM Modi over CM Gehlot, the irritated Congress MLA took back her ration and said, “Light Diyas at home and leave the ration behind.”

Watch the Video: