Congress MLA refuses ration to woman for choosing PM Modi over CM Ashok Gehlot ; video goes viral : Watch Here

Congress MLA Rajendra Bidhuri from the Begun constituency in Rajasthan denied ration to an elderly woman and the reason for the denial was she chose PM Narendra Modi as better than Rajasthan CM.

Such discrimination by the Congress amid lockdown is abominable while the nation is fighting together against coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, the Congress MLA could be seen distributing ration and asking the beneficiaries who is the greater leader between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. When an elderly woman chose PM Modi over CM Gehlot, the displeased MLA said, “Light Diyas at home and leave the ration behind.”

Congress like their usual game, politicises everything that Centre does, grabs opportunity to create people’s voice against the Modi government.