Coronavirus Lockdown : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not attend father’s funeral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, passed away on Monday morning..His father Anand Singh Bisht (89) was suffering from liver and kidney problems. Hours after his demise, Adityanath announced that he will not be able to take part in the last rites which will take place tomorrow. In a statement Adityanath said that due to the nationwide lockdown and the fight against the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh he will not be able to attend the rites. He has also advised family members to follow lockdown protocols and ensure minimal gathering during the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called UP CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday and enquired about his father’s health. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda had gone to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father at AIIMS in Delhi yesterday.