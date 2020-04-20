Coronavirus : Swiggy delivery boy tests positive for COVID19

According to latest report,a Swiggy delivery executive in Hyderabad tested +ive for Coronavirus. The delivery boy revealed that he was infected by novel Corona Virus through his father who had been to Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

However, the Health Department has not confirmed this claim. According to Swiggy official, their Staff has not been delivering food to customers since 21st March.

However, the delivery boy delivered food to about 25 people between 18th March to 20th March before being sent to quarantine. The samples of the delivery boy were collected in the 1st week of April. The guy is from Laxmi Nagar area in Nampally and he was working with Swiggy for more than a year.

Swiggy official revealed that recently they came to know that an off duty Swiggy delivery executive, who hasn’t delivered any orders since 21st March, had tested +ive for coronavirus in Hyd city. They were in touch with him and the local authorities were trying to trace anyone he’s come into contact with recently.