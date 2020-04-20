DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndia

COVID 19: Actor gets back to her nursing duty

Apr 20, 2020, 03:24 pm IST

In the time of knockdown which has been imposed for another 19 days, Bollywood actor Shikha Malhotra who has a degree in nursing from Delhi, is back on her duty as a nurse. She has started to work at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to help patients fight the pandemic.

Sharing the news with her fans, on March 27 Shikha posted a three minute long video on her Instagram account. In the video, Shikha explained what prompted her to get back to nursing people and said.

Here is the video:

#coronafighternurse Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who ?? Please don't take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe? #fightbacktogether #homequarentined

