COVID 19: Actor gets back to her nursing duty

In the time of knockdown which has been imposed for another 19 days, Bollywood actor Shikha Malhotra who has a degree in nursing from Delhi, is back on her duty as a nurse. She has started to work at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to help patients fight the pandemic.

Sharing the news with her fans, on March 27 Shikha posted a three minute long video on her Instagram account. In the video, Shikha explained what prompted her to get back to nursing people and said.

Here is the video: