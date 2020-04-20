COVID 19: Actor gets back to her nursing duty

In the time of knockdown which has been imposed for another 19 days, Bollywood actor Shikha Malhotra who has a degree in nursing from Delhi, is back on her duty as a nurse. She has started to work at a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to help patients fight the pandemic.
Sharing the news with her fans, on March 27 Shikha posted a three minute long video on her Instagram account. In the video, Shikha explained what prompted her to get back to nursing people and said.
Here is the video:
#coronafighternurse Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital #isolationward from tomorrow onwards 27/03/20 On the behalf of my Bsc(hons) #nursing degree So Please Feel free to connect with me anytime at the time of any emergency occurs near you. Please Follow the Home quarantine keep you and your loved once safe and follow all the preventive measures according to the #who ?? Please don’t take any chance Lot of people working day and night to keep the nation safe? #fightbacktogether #homequarentined @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher @dedipya_official @shobha_official @zeenews @aajtak @abpnewstv @ddnews_official
#lockdownday24 #coronafighternurse #onduty another day #fullofhope we all our facing #problems please follow #homequarantine seriously untill 3rd May !! Are you all ready? to trend the Hashtag #meestayinghome ?? Sooo Those who love our country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nation????do your bit m doing mine? Jai Hind???? @narendramodi @cmomaharashtra_ @uddhavthackeray @who @indian_nursing_council @amitabhbachchan @katrinakaif @akshaykumar @anupampkher @dedipya_official @shobha_official
