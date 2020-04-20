Covid-19: Cricketer to auction his bat to raise funds for Covid-19 relief works

Mushfiqur Rahim, the wicket-keeper batsman of Bangladesh has announced that he will auction his bat to raise funds for Covid-19 relief work in his country. Mushfiqur Rahim announced his decision on Monday. Mushfiqur Rahim will auction his historic bat with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction. It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.” Mushfiqur told a Bangladesh daily.

Till now, more than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.