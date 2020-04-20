COVID 19: State extends lockdown till May 7

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the lockdown will continue till May 7 without any relaxations.

“The state cabinet, after assessing the pros and cons, decided that we are extending the lockdown till May 7. It is already there till May 3. Four days are added to it, he told reporters on Sunday night.

“The existing lockdown rules, including night curfew, would continue to be in force and it would be implemented in a tough manner,” he told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet.

The Centre permitted certain relaxations after April 20, but the state cabinet decided not to give any relaxation.

“No relaxation will be given in Telangana,” he said, adding the decision was taken in the interest of public health.

The state cabinet would meet on May 5 to take further decisions after reassessing the COVID-19 situation.

Citing reports that bookings for air travel may start from May 4, he appealed to air passengers not to come to Telangana till May 7 as taxi, hotel and other services would not be available.

The international airport in the city would be informed to follow the rules till May 7, he said.

The chief minister said 18 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

According to an update on COVID-19 released by the state government, the total number of confirmed cases as on Sunday stood at 858, while the number of active cases was 651.