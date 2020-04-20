Covid-19 Updates: 484 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data on Covid-19 infection in the country. As per the data released on Monday, 484 new cases were reported in the country.

74 People had recovered in the last 24 hours. Now the total recoveries in UAE has reached 1360. The total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases has reached at 7265. The ministry also announced two new deaths, taking the total to 43.

The UAE has also conducted 25,795 fresh coronavirus tests. Dubai’s Covid-19 Command and Control Center has also announced the UAE’s first full genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus. The successful sequencing of the virus from a patient in Dubai was performed by researchers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).