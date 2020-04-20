Dhyan Sreenivasan to announces his next soon

Young Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan has debuted to film direction with the super hit film ‘Love Action Drama’ in last year. The romantic comedy film released last year was a commercial success. Now the latest buzz is that the son of veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is all set to direct another film.

As per reports, the film will go on floors sometime next year. Details regarding cast, crew or the film’s genre are not yet known.

Dhyan is at present plenty projects in hands as an actor. He will be seen playing one of the leads alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu in ‘Higuita’, which is directed by debutant Hemanth G Nair. ‘Adukkala: The Manifesto’, a family drama directed by newcomer Maxwell Jose is his other project.

Dhyan is also set to star in the Telugu remake of the superhit Telugu film ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’. He is also scripting the comedy entertainer ‘Pathira Kurbana’. The film has him, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav in the lead roles.