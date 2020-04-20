Gold prices slips down

In the international market, the price of yellow metal has slipped down. As per the market experts the strengthening of US dollar in the Forex market has weighed upon the precious metal.

In the international market the price of spot gold has slipped 0.3% to US dollar 1,679.95 per ounce. The yellow metal slumped about 2% per cent on Friday .US gold futures slipped 0.2% to US dollar 1,695.20.

In Indian market, gold is priced at Rs. 4212 per 1 gram. The price has slipped by Rs. 9 for gram.

Palladium rose 2.3% to US dollar 2,206.12 per ounce, platinum was steady at US dollar 775.41 and silver gained 0.6% to US dollar 15.22.