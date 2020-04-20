Know the expected specifications and price of ‘Google Pixel 4a’

International technical giant Google will soon launch its budget smartphone ‘Google Pixel 4 a’. The phone will be launched by may or June. Google has launched ‘Google Pixel 3a’ in may last year.

he smartphone will be equipped with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone will sport a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Pixel 4a is also said to house aa 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. In terms of variants, Pixel 4a will come with 6GB of RAM plus 64GB and 128GB as options.

The upcoming Pixel 4a is predicted to launch at a starting price of $399 (Rs 30,600 approx) for the base model. This was also the starting price for the Pixel 3a.