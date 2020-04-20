New song from ‘Pon Magal Vandhal’ starring Jyotika released: Watch it here

A new song from upcoming Tamil film ‘Pon Magal Vandhal’ was released online by the makers of the film. The song ‘Kalaigiradhey Kanave’ starring Jyothika was released on Monday by the makers. The motivational song is much relevant in this testing time.

The lyrics of the song is penned by Uma Devi and composed and sung by Govind Vasantha.

The film ‘Pon Magal Vandhal’ is directed by JJ Fredrick. Jyothika plays the role of a lawyer in the film. Other details of the film are not yet revealed. The film is bankrolled by Jyothika’s husband, actor Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner.