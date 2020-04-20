Shocking! Man kills brother for having sex with their mother

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Bokisero-Nyabwari Village in Nyamira North Sub-County in Kenya, for killing his younger brother whom he allegedly caught having sex with their biological mother on Thursday night.

Evans Mamboleo Nyachuba had visited their mother at about 8:30pm when he reportedly caught his 31-year-old sibling, Fred Onsongo Nyachuba engaging in sexual intercourse with their 55-year-old mother Doria Moraa Nyachuba.He reportedly smashed his brother’s face and the back of his head with a plank, killing him at the spot.

Bokisaba Location chief, Philip Masenge who confirmed the incident said Mamboleo is being held at Ekerenyo police post. The body of the deceased has already been taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital morgue.The Police have also commenced an investigation into the matter.