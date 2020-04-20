The price of OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro in India revealed: Know the specifications and price

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has recently launched its 5 G smartphones ‘OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro’ in China. Now the company has revelaed the price of these smartphones in India.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support 5 G connectivity.

OnePlus 8 price and specifications:

OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The phone is powered Snapdragon 865 procesor and it uses LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The phone comes with a 48MP primary lens, a 16MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro camera in the rear and 16MP camera in the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

The OnePlus 8 (6GB+128GB) costs Rs 41,999, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 44,999. The more powerful 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 8 Pro price and specifications:

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon?865 and uses LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.0 storage. The phone is equpped with quad camera setup in the rear including a 48MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 3X telephoto camera and a colour filter camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera housed in a punch-hole. Backed by a 4510mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports Warp Charge 30T?and Warp Charge 30 Wireless.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 54,999 while the 12GB+256GB model costs Rs 59,999. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will cost you Rs 1,999.