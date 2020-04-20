Latest NewsIndia

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father passes away

Apr 20, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at 10.44 am today, State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi informed, while expressing deepest condolences.

The UP CM’s father was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to the hospital on March 15. Yogi’s father had complications in kidney and liver.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close