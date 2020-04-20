Vijay Sethupathi’s this film will have a sequel soon, confirms producer

One of the super hit film of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will soon have a sequel. This has confirmed by the producer of the film.

The crime comedy film ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ will have a second part.This has confirmed by producer C.V.Kumar.

CV Kumar, the owner of the banner ‘Thirukumaran Entertainment’ has made many outstanding films like ‘Attakathi’, ‘Pizza’, ‘ Soodhu Kavvum’, ‘Thegidi’, ‘Mayavaan’, ‘Mundaasupatti’, ‘Indru Netru Naalai’, ‘Irudhi Suttru’, ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’ and ‘Iraivi’.

Kumar has confirmed that three of these films – ‘Thegidi’, ‘Maayavan’ and ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ – will have sequels.

Last day, he had conducted a poll on their official social media handle to know the expectations of audiences on the sequels. And ‘Soodhu Kavvum’ topped the poll by a big margin.

All the three scripts are in finishing stage . Will update soon with all details . Thx for the participation and overwhelming support ?#Soodhukavvum2 #Thegidi2 #Maayavan2 https://t.co/Tuh0rgnOst — Thirukumaran Ent., (@ThirukumaranEnt) April 17, 2020

The film directed by Nalan Kumarasamy was released in 2013. The film had Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles.