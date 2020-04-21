Actor Tom Lester passes away

Tom Lester, the noted actor passed away. Tom Lestar rose to fame for portraying his role in classic sitcom ‘ Green Acres’. he was aged 81. He died due to Parkinson’s disease complications.

He died in the Nashville home of his fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters.

The late actor is widely popular for his role as the friendly Hooterville farmhand Eb Dawson in the 1965 released sitcom – Green Acres.

He also appeared in hit shows, including Petticoat Junction, The Beverly Hillbillies, Love, American Style, and Little House on the Prairie. ANI