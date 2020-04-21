Latest NewsInternational

Actor Tom Lester passes away

Apr 21, 2020, 09:45 pm IST

Tom Lester, the noted  actor passed away. Tom Lestar rose to fame  for portraying his role in classic sitcom  ‘ Green Acres’. he was aged 81. He died due to Parkinson’s disease complications.

He died in the Nashville home of his fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters.

The late actor is widely popular for his role as the friendly Hooterville farmhand Eb Dawson in the 1965 released sitcom – Green Acres.

He  also appeared in hit shows, including Petticoat Junction, The Beverly Hillbillies, Love, American Style, and Little House on the Prairie. ANI

