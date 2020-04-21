Banks in UAE makes important announcement

The banks in UAE has come with an important decision on Tuesday. AS per the new decision, all the visas, Emirates IDs and entry permits of the UAE residents expired after March 1, 2020 are valid for bank transactions.This was decision was taken by the banks in UAE after the instruction form UAE Central Bank.

The UAE Central Bank has instructed all the banks to consider expats’ visas and Emirates ID expired between March 1 and December 31, 2020 valid for bank transactions. This decision is applicable for all residents who are either inside or outside the country.

The UAE Central Bank also instructed the banks should consider entry permits or permits issued to expatriates in the UAE from March 1 till December 31, 2020 also valid.