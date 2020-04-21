Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt announces Rs. 5000 financial aid to Priests, Imams and Pastors

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a financial aid of Rs. 5000 each for the pastor’s imams and priests.

The Ministry of endowments, Waqf Board and Christian Minority Corporations have been instructed to provide financial assistance to above-said persons.

The government would deposit the money directly into the bank accounts of those who are eligible for the scheme. It has been made clear that those who receive salary/scholarship from the government and related religious organizations are subjected to be ineligible.

The decision was made during a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on the measures being taken to contain COVID-19. Meanwhile, coronavirus pandemic is gaining momentum in the two Telugu states with Andhra Pradesh reporting 722 cases with 20 fatal cases.