Coronavirus : Vijayakanth offers land to bury COVID-19 victims

The actor turned politician Vijayakanth suggested the State Government to utilize his Shri Ansal Alahar engineering college and head office building to treat the Covid-19 affected people. And now he is receiving applause from every corner as he announced that he would give a free place to bury the people who are dying due to pandemic Coronavirus- Covid-19.

Recently Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Vijayakanth said that he would offer a portion in Andal Azhagar Engineering College campus as a burial ground, which was founded by him.

On the otherside, VijayaKanth and his party members are creating awareness programs on coronavirus across the Tamil Nadu state.