Covid-19: GCC country extends curfew and public sector work suspension

Kuwait government has announced the extension of curfew imposed in the country and the suspension of work in the public sector including at government ministries. This was announced by a government spokesman on Monday.

The nationwide curfew of 16 hours and suspension of work has been extended to May 31. The curfew is from 4 pm to 8 am in a day. Initially, the suspension was supposed to last until April 26 when it was announced last month.

“The work should be resumed on May 31 and considered as rest days, as part of the precautionary measures to confront the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the statement from Kuwait’s Council of Ministers read.

Restaurants and food centers are allowed to operate deliveries during Ramadan from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. each day.