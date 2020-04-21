Covid-19 Updates: 490 New cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data of Covid-19 infection in UAE.

490 new cases coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday in UAE. 83 People has recovered from the infection and 3 people had lost their lives due to pandemic.

The Ministry also informed that more than 30,000 coronavirus tests have also been conducted in the country. ,

To detect cases early and curb the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE has opened 14 drive-through testing facilities . UAE has also started clinical trials of plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19.