Covid-19 Updates: 490 New cases reported in UAE

Apr 21, 2020, 07:53 pm IST

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the data of Covid-19 infection in UAE.
490 new cases coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday in UAE. 83 People has recovered from the infection and 3 people had lost their lives due to pandemic.

The Ministry also informed that more than 30,000 coronavirus tests have also been conducted in the country. ,

To detect cases early and curb the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE has opened 14 drive-through testing facilities .  UAE has also started clinical trials of plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19.

