Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against UAE dirham

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the foreign fund outflow and strengthening of the dollar in overseas markets has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank Forex market, the Indian rupee opened weak at 76.79 and settled at 76.83, down 30 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.53 against the US dollar on Monday. The Indian rupee has settled at 20.96 against the UAE dirham.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.25% to 100.20.