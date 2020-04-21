Daily in Germany sends China US dollar 130 billion bill for ‘coronavirus damages’

A news daily in Germany has send China a bill of £130 billion (US dollar 162 billion) for the damages caused by Coronavirus outbreak in the country. A German tabloid named ‘Bild’ has claimed that China owes Germany around $162 billion in coronavirus damages. This has ignited the wrath of China.

The tabloid’s estimate of damages — over US dollar 1,938 per capita if Germany’s GDP falls by 4.2% — was presented in an article headlined, “What China Owes Us.”

The list includes a €27 billion charge for lost tourism revenue, up to €7.2 billion for the German film industry, a million euros an hour for German airline Lufthansa and €50 billion for German small businesses.

As per international media, the Chinese government and Bild’s top editor, Julian Reichelt, have since exchanged angry messages.

For the Chinese embassy,accused that the Bild story “stirs up xenophobia and nationalism”.

“It is “pretty bad style to blame a country for a pandemic that is affecting the whole world and then to present an explicit account of alleged Chinese debts to Germany”, said a spokesperson of Chinese embassy.

Earlier US President Donald Trump has also warned that China will have to face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for unleashing the coronavirus pandemic.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it.“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, then there should be consequences”, said Trump.