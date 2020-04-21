Jeep launched ‘Jeep Compass BS 6’: Know the price and features

Jeep has launched its updated version of SUV Jeep Compass BS 6 in India. Jeep Compass BS 6 is available in Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus variants .

The updated BS 6 version of Jeep Compass comes with a 163 PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 173 PS, 2.0-litre diesel engine. The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep Compass BS 6 is priced at India from Rs. 16.49 lakh and up to Rs. 24.99 lakh. When compared to the BS 4 version the price has increased by Rs. 89,000 to Rs. 1.38 lakh.

The base variant Sport Plus comes with power adjustable wing mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, as well as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has safety features like rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake, two airbags, and traction control. It is priced at Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 17.49 lakh.

Compass Longitude comes with additional features such as 17-inch alloys, a parking camera, power-folding wing mirrors, keyless entry and go, as well as front and rear fog lamps. It is priced at Rs. 19.40 lakh to Rs. 21.96 lakh.

The Compass Longitude Plus has been priced in the range of Rs. 19.69 lakh to Rs. 22.86 lakh and comes with additional features such as rails, Bi-xenon HID headlights, LED DRLs and leather seats.

The top-of-the-line Limited Plus has been priced in the range of Rs. 21.92 lakh to Rs. 24.99 lakh, and comes with some high-end features such as panoramic sunroof, dual-tone colours, LED tail-lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.