Kangana Ranaut donates daily wagers and film workers

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come forward with a donation for the daily wagers and film workers. The actress has donated Rs. 10 lakh for this.

Kangana Ranaut has donated Rs 5 lakhs to the FEFSI workers and another Rs 5 lakhs to the crew members of her new Tamil film ‘

‘Thalaivi’, is a film based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha. The film is centered around Jayalalithaa’s rise from a South Indian actor to one of the most powerful political leaders in the country. Kangana is playing Jayalalithaa’s part.

The bilingual film made in Tamil and Hindi is directed by A.L.Vijay. The film is scripted by ‘Baahubali’ writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora